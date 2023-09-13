ECONOMY PROPERTY

Cyprus realty sales up 20% in Jan-Aug

Cyprus realty sales up 20% in Jan-Aug
ANDREAS ANDREOU

Property transactions in Cyprus are on a high, with a record expansion in the number of applications for sales filed with the authorities during the first eight months of the year.

In August 2023, there were a total of 1,391 property sales, which is 197 fewer than in July 2023, a 12.4% decrease that was predictable given that it was the holiday month. However, compared to August 2022, there was a 4.5% increase, with 1,331 sales recorded last year.

Regarding sales documents (future property transactions), the overall picture for Cyprus last month shows a 16% increase compared to August of the previous year. A total of 1,132 sales documents were submitted, compared to 972 in August the previous year.

Crucially, over the first eight months of 2023, sales documents increased by 20% compared to the same period a year earlier.

The total transactions value for August this year was around 322 million euros, marking the lowest level of the year so far, but still an 18.8% increase compared to August 2022, when the total transactions value was approximately €271 million. 

Property Cyprus

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Property values in Cyprus jump in June
ECONOMY

Property values in Cyprus jump in June

Rebound in home sales in Cyprus
PROPERTY

Rebound in home sales in Cyprus

Cyprus Parliament approves foreclosures law
PROPERTY

Cyprus Parliament approves foreclosures law

Cyprus seeks solution on foreclosures
PROPERTY AUCTIONS

Cyprus seeks solution on foreclosures

New Cyprus court for foreclosures
BANKING

New Cyprus court for foreclosures

Slashing of VAT on Cyprus homes approved
PROPERTY TAXATION

Slashing of VAT on Cyprus homes approved