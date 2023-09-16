Greek-French deal on space technology inked

French company Promethee and Greek company Terra Spatium, both of which are engaged in space technology with applications for better responses to natural disasters and strengthening of space assets, signed a strategic cooperation agreement on Friday at the French Embassy in the presence of Maximos Senetakis, the deputy minister of development.

“Greece will have a great benefit in disaster prevention and information on agricultural crops, which will be taken by the decision-making centers,” Terra Spatium President and CEO Evangelos Veronikiatis told the Athens-Macedonian News Agency, adding that “we will be connected to all authorities, ministries and those who request our assistance.”

Promethee President Olivier Piepsz said the company has great experience in services related to the environment, cities and agriculture. “Our partners receive our data almost in real time, while we are expanding our services in Greece, Cyprus and the Balkans.”

As a result of this collaboration, he said, a Greek ecosystem can be developed alongside the new space ecosystem being developed in France, allowing Terra Spatium to serve as Greece’s Promethee and acquire its own microsatellites and data, strengthening its national sovereignty.