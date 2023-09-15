Mytilineos lands major UK project

Athens-listed Mytilineos has secured a share in the implementation of one of the most complex and emblematic power interconnection projects in Europe.

Mytilineos Energy & Metals, an international leader in energy transition projects, and General Electric subsidiary GE Vernova have been named preferred suppliers for the construction of the two converters for the Scotland-England subsea electricity interconnection. The 2.5-billion-euro Eastern Green Link 1 electric highway will connect East Lothian in Scotland with County Durham in England and bring green energy to more than 2 million homes across the UK.

The transmission operators of England (National Grid) and Scotland (SP Energy Networks) have named the GE Vernova-Mytilineos joint venture as preferred suppliers for the two high-voltage direct current (HVDC) converter stations, one at each end of the cable. The selection of the preferred supplier, according to the administrators’ announcement, is an important milestone for the project as it moves toward its construction phase, which is expected to start in 2024.

GE Vernova is working with Mytilineos to provide the engineering and technology for the HVDC converter stations that form the terminals for the cable and convert direct current to alternating current used in the terrestrial transmission network. Full contracts are expected to be completed later this year and construction work is due to start in 2024, with commissioning expected in 2029. Mytilineos will undertake the design and construction of the two converters.

The project is one of the UK’s new grid infrastructure flagships for its transition to a zero-emissions economy, and is also critical to the country’s security of supply, limiting its exposure to volatile global natural gas prices. According to the manager in England, the project will create around 400,000 jobs by 2050.

The importance of the project to the UK was highlighted by Parliamentary Undersecretary of State for Nuclear and Networks Andrew Bowie, who said, “With investment in renewables increasing by 500% since 2010, we must continue to transform our electricity grid to ensure we can transport energy from where it is generated to where it is needed.”