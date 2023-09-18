ECONOMY

Greece’s 10-year bond yield rises 5 bps to 4.16%

Greece’s 10-year bond yield rises 5 bps to 4.16%

Greek bonds showed a muted reaction to the two-notch upgrade by global rating agency Moody’s as they already priced a significant improvement of the risk premium of Greek debt.

The 10-year bond yield rose 5 basis points to 4.16%. “Greece government bond yields continue to look attractive to us, especially given the spread to Portuguese government bonds is largely unchanged since before the election,” Citi analysts said in a note to clients. [Reuters]

Markets

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Greek bond yields are on the rise
MARKETS

Greek bond yields are on the rise

Investment grade’s impact
MARKETS

Investment grade’s impact

Greece to raise up to €7 bln from bond markets in 2024
ECONOMY

Greece to raise up to €7 bln from bond markets in 2024

Greece hopes for investment boost after key credit rating upgrade
ECONOMY

Greece hopes for investment boost after key credit rating upgrade

DBRS restores Greece to investment grade
MARKETS

DBRS restores Greece to investment grade

Greece optimistic about hitting investment grade
ECONOMY

Greece optimistic about hitting investment grade