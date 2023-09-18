Greece’s 10-year bond yield rises 5 bps to 4.16%

Greek bonds showed a muted reaction to the two-notch upgrade by global rating agency Moody’s as they already priced a significant improvement of the risk premium of Greek debt.

The 10-year bond yield rose 5 basis points to 4.16%. “Greece government bond yields continue to look attractive to us, especially given the spread to Portuguese government bonds is largely unchanged since before the election,” Citi analysts said in a note to clients. [Reuters]