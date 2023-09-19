ECONOMY FINANCE

Revenue rise not enough for handouts

Revenue rise not enough for handouts
[AMNA]

Budget revenue continued to overshoot its target in August, so that the primary surplus of the year’s first eight months exceeded forecasts by 3.2 billion euros.

However, the fiscal space has effectively vanished due to the two supplementary budgets to cover the government’s election promises and compensation for the Daniel floods, as well as the measures announced by the prime minister in Thessaloniki, totaling €1.7 billion, which will be paid in the next period.

The supplementary budget that has already been voted foresees additional expenses of €700 million that will be implemented in the near future for the Market Pass, Youth Pass, health expenses, salary of faculty members, cost of local government elections etc. Also, €600 million of the second supplementary budget concerns the first compensation payouts for the flood victims. 

Another €400 million will be spent on the measures announced on Saturday by the PM at the Thessaloniki International Fair, such as the aid to pensioners with a “personal difference,” Market Pass for the affected areas, heating allowance, return of the diesel tax to farmers etc.

Finance

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Tax evasion persists among the self-employed
FINANCE

Tax evasion persists among the self-employed

Clearance for compliant tax debtors
FINANCE

Clearance for compliant tax debtors

A billion euros for Thessaly
FINANCE

A billion euros for Thessaly

Banks announce loan payment freeze in Thessaly
ECONOMY

Banks announce loan payment freeze in Thessaly

Investment grade’s impact
MARKETS

Investment grade’s impact

Greece to raise up to €7 bln from bond markets in 2024
ECONOMY

Greece to raise up to €7 bln from bond markets in 2024