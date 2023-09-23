Cyprus banks to serve the elderly first

As of Monday, bank branches in Cyprus will be introducing a new priority service policy aimed at benefiting individuals with disabilities and those aged 75 and over, as announced by the Association of Cyprus Banks.

The physical service areas within the banks have already been prepared for this change, which will be legally enforced starting next week, according to a press release.

Notably, the banks played a pivotal and constructive role during public consultations held at the House of Representatives. By actively presenting their perspectives on the matter, they are now implementing the final decision.

Specifically, members of the Association of Cyprus Banks will be adhering to the provisions outlined in Law 9(I)/2023, which mandates the prioritization of specific population groups in public service areas. Consequently, within the branches of these member banks, individuals with disabilities and those aged 75 or older will receive preferential treatment.

Informational signage has been prominently displayed within the public service areas of these member bank branches to ensure clarity and awareness.