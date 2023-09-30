ECONOMY

Seapath, Pilot LNG to develop LNG storage on US Gulf Coast

Libra Group’s shipping subsidiary Seapath and Houston-based Pilot LNG, a leading company in supplying clean energy solutions, announced on Thursday in Texas the creation of a consortium for the development, construction and operation of the first liquefied natural gas infrastructure facilities on the Gulf Coast of the United States.

As of 2026, the new LNG storage tank will supply fuel to ships powered by LNG traveling in the broader Houston-Galveston area, with a starting budget of $150 million.

