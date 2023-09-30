ThPA, owned by Greek-Russian businessman Ivan Savvidis, to acquire Volos Port Authority

Offering almost twice as much as the second prospective investor, Thessaloniki Port Authority (ThPA) is on its way to acquiring control of the Volos Port Authority, strengthening its position in northern Greece and the Balkans.

According to information, in addition to the fact that the two ports have similar activities and it is considered that they can operate complementary to each other, a plan to strengthen the traffic of cars (car terminal) as well as shipbuilding is being evaluated by ThPA.

These are two activities that are underrepresented in northern Greece, the same sources point out.

The board of state asset fund TAIPED, which is conducting the relevant tender, proceeded on Thursday to unseal the four binding offers submitted for the acquisition of a majority stake of 67% in the share capital of Volos Port Authority and decided to choose ThPA as the preferred investor.

The offer of the listed company, belonging to Greek-Russian businessman Ivan Savvidis’ family, amounts to 51 million euros, as TAIPED announced after the procedure. Kathimerini understands the second highest price stood at €26-27 million and came from the Goldair Cargo SA-Goldair Handling SA joint venture, which was declared runner-up.

That is, if for any reason the preferred investor does not proceed with the acquisition, then the 67% stake will pass to the runner-up.