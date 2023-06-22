ECONOMY BUSINESS

Green light for absorption of ANEK by Attica Group

The competent agencies of the Competition Commission have recommended the approval of the merger, through absorption, of ANEK ferries by Attica Group, recognizing that ANEK is a troubled company and the conditions for its protection for reasons of public interest must be met.

The agencies’ report states that ANEK “as a troubled company will be forced in the near future to withdraw from the market due to the financial difficulties it is facing, if it is not acquired by another company,’ while ‘there is no alternative acquisition option less harmful to competition, except for the notified concentration.”

The watchdog’s plenary will give its verdict on July 12. 

