Optima Bank shares sell like hot cakes

Optima Bank’s share capital increase public offer was oversubscribed 5.1 times, setting the final sale price of the bank’s shares at 7.20 euros per share.

In particular, the total valid demand expressed by investors who participated in the public offering amounted to 75,944,474 shares, of which 75,741,823 concerned demand at 7.20 euros per share, raising an amount of €545.3 million.

The public offering of 20,499,973 new shares was oversubscribed approximately 3.7 times, while excluding the shares corresponding to the demand of the main shareholder Ireon Investments Ltd and cornerstone investors – 7,083,612 shares – the public offering of 13,416,361 new shares were oversubscribed 5.1 times.

A total of 21 million new ordinary registered shares of the bank were issued (including 500,027 new ordinary registered shares, which were issued in a parallel offering to a limited circle of persons).