ECONOMY

Interest rate rises to 3.90% in latest 13-week T-bill auction

Greece on Wednesday successfully completed a 13-week treasury bill auction with bids totaling 1.014 billion euros, 1.62 times more than the €625 million asked for, the Public Debt Management Agency reported.

The interest rate of the issue rose to 3.90% from 3.72% in the previous auction of same issue in early August.

The auction was made with the market’s primary dealers and the settlement date is on Friday.

Noncompetitive bids up to 30% of the sum asked for can be placed on Thursday.

Markets

