ECONOMY CONFERENCE

Economic diplomacy assists growth of foreign investments

Economic diplomacy assists growth of foreign investments

This week’s 6th InvestGR Forum, “Greece Staying the Course,” heard several government members speak of the opportunities the country is offering to investors in an environment of stability and growth.

Among them, Deputy Foreign Minister Kostas Frangogiannis, responsible for economic diplomacy, told the forum that part of the increase in foreign investments has come about thanks to the country’s economic diplomacy and the growing initiatives of the Foreign Ministry toward improving the attractiveness of Greece as an investment destination.

He went on to invite investors to take part in the country’s recovery and transformation. 

Conference Investments

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
InvestGR Forum, with prominent ministers, academics and CEOs of large companies
ECONOMY

InvestGR Forum, with prominent ministers, academics and CEOs of large companies

Pompeo to speak at American Mediterranean Investment Forum
ECONOMY

Pompeo to speak at American Mediterranean Investment Forum

Taking Greece’s digital transformation to the next level
ECONOMY

Taking Greece’s digital transformation to the next level

3rd Annual Investors’ Conference on Greek securitization and NPL Management
ECONOMY

3rd Annual Investors’ Conference on Greek securitization and NPL Management

Capital Link holding 24th investment forum in NYC
ECONOMY

Capital Link holding 24th investment forum in NYC

Greek business expansion in Dubai subject of October event
ECONOMY

Greek business expansion in Dubai subject of October event