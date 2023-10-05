Economic diplomacy assists growth of foreign investments

This week’s 6th InvestGR Forum, “Greece Staying the Course,” heard several government members speak of the opportunities the country is offering to investors in an environment of stability and growth.

Among them, Deputy Foreign Minister Kostas Frangogiannis, responsible for economic diplomacy, told the forum that part of the increase in foreign investments has come about thanks to the country’s economic diplomacy and the growing initiatives of the Foreign Ministry toward improving the attractiveness of Greece as an investment destination.

He went on to invite investors to take part in the country’s recovery and transformation.