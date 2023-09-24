ECONOMY

Greek business expansion in Dubai subject of October event

An event designed to help Greek businesses expand in Dubai will be held at the Athens Chamber of Commerce & Industry (EBEA) on Thursday, October 12, it was announced last Thursday. 

Titled “Made For Trade Live – Athens in Focus,” it aims to provide information on setting up business at the Dubai Multi Commodities Center (DMCC), a global hub for innovation, growth and trade, according to the official press release. 

This event is held in partnership with the Embassy of the United Arab Emirates in Athens, the Arab-Hellenic Chamber of Commerce & Development, the EBEA and the Hellenic Federation of Enterprises (SEV). 

Discussions will be carried out in English. 

The event is taking place at 7 Akadimias Street in downtown Athens. To find out more go to www.acci.gr.

Business Conference

