Toronto forum to focus on Greek-Canadian ties

The Toronto Economic Forum II will be held on October 23 with a focus on Greek-Canadian relations and the presence of officials from the governments of Greece and Canada.

For the second consecutive year, Toronto will host this economic forum organized by the Delphi Economic Forum in collaboration with the Hellenic Initiative Canada, the Hellenic-Canadian Chamber of Commerce and the Hellenic-Canadian Board of Trade.

The goal is to promote new opportunities for further economic cooperation, highlight investment opportunities in both Canada and Greece, and strengthen ties between the business and political elites, as well as civil society in the two countries.

The discussions will focus on issues of the economy, innovation and Greek-Canadian relations.

Participants will have the opportunity to explore potential commercial partnerships and investment opportunities and negotiate on issues of technology and public safety, energy and minerals, aviation, education and tourism, as well as on the issues of philanthropy and the Greek diaspora.