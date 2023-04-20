Delphi Economic Forum held next week

The 8th edition of the Delphi Economic Forum Annual Meeting will be taking place next week, from Wednesday to Saturday, April 26-29, in the historic town, with five thematic pillars and a long list of respected speakers.

Held under the auspices of President of the Republic Katerina Sakellaropoulou, the event this year has “Paradigm Shifts” as its central theme, based on the following key pillars: Geopolitics Disrupted, Climate & Environment, Sustainable Economy & Finance, Social Inclusiveness, and Technological Advancement.

The forum will seek to explore answers to some of the most pressing issues of the time: How societies around the world can work together to turn today’s instability into hope; How relationships alter in a constantly changing geopolitical environment in the field of foreign policy, security and economy; How prepared leaders and businesses are to adapt to these changes.

Sakellaropoulou will launch the forum on Wednesday, followed by European Cultural Center of Delphi President Panagiotis Roilos, former President of Germany Christian Wulff, and Union of Greek Shipowners President Melina Travlos.

In total, the forum will feature over 990 speakers from 71 countries across numerous discussions over the four days, including Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis. Main opposition SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras will also participate, as will at least 17 current government ministers.

Foreign speakers include the President of Cyprus Nikos Christodoulidis, the Federal Chancellor of Austria Karl Nehammer, the President of Bulgaria Rumen Radev, the President of Bosnia-Herzegovina Milorad Dodik, the President of Kosovo Vjosa Osmani-Sadriu, the Prime Minister of Serbia Ana Brnabic, the Prime Minister of Albania Edi Rama, the Prime Minister of Kosovo Dritan Abazovic, the Prime Minister of Montenegro Albin Kurti, the Federal Chancellor of Austria, Karl Nehammer, the vice-presidents of the European Commission Frans Timmermans and Maros Sefcovic, the European Internal Market Commissioner Thierry Breton, for prime ministers Carl Bildt of Sweden, Alexander Stubb of Finland and Zoran Zaev of North Macedonia, as well as the Chairman of the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee Bob Menendez.

To find out more and register to attend in person or online, visit delphiforum.gr.