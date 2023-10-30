Next InvestGR forum to create a map for the future

The 7th InvestGR Forum 2024: “Charting the Future” will take place on July 17, 2024, in the Arts Foyer of the Athens Conservatory.

Organized by Public Affairs and Networks, the InvestGR Forum: Foreign Investments in Greece, is entering its seventh year and has as its primary aim to foster dialogue and discussion among all stakeholders of how Greece can improve its attractiveness as an investment destination.

The Forum (www.investgr.eu) continues to have the support of EY Greece and JTI Greece as Strategic Sponsors, and the 7th Forum will open with a presentation and analysis of the EY research, “Attractiveness Survey Greece 2024,” on the attractiveness of Greece as an investment destination.

Prominent representatives from the worlds of business, politics, academia and media, in Greece and abroad, will participate in panels and presentations to offer insight on Greece as an investment destination.

InvestGR Forum founder Andreas Yannopoulos, said: “By July 2024, the current government will be entering the second year of its mandate, and the European elections will have been completed at the beginning of June, against a background of tensions and uncertainties in the international environment. With the Greek economy back on track, a record number of foreign direct investment (FDI) projects in 2022, and a return of Greek bonds to investment grade, it is time to create a map for the future.”

He added that “the 7th InvestGR Forum will be a good opportunity to take stock of the significant achievements of the last several years, and address the question of how Greece can further cement its position as an attractive investment destination.”