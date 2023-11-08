ECONOMY

Online platform for heating allowance applications opens

The electronic platform for applying for the heating allowance is now open.

Beneficiaries have until December 8 to submit their applications. The initial installment of the heating allowance will be disbursed by December 22, and this year, it ranges from 100 to 1,000 euros.

Those who received the heating allowance in the previous winter season (2022-2023) will receive an advance payment equivalent to the total amount they received last year.

For those who received double the heating allowance last year due to switching from natural gas or being new beneficiaries, the advance payment will be set at half of the total allowance received. [AMNA]

