ECONOMY CONFERENCE

US ambassador: Greece fast becoming an energy supplier in Southeast Europe

Greece is fast becoming an energy supplier in Southeastern Europe, said US Ambassador to Greece George Tsunis on Tuesday at the 7th Southeast Europe Energy Forum in Thessaloniki.

This is owed to the country’s position on the map and its infrastructures, allowing it to help neighboring countries, he noted. Last winter Greece provided 35% of Bulgaria’s energy needs, Tsunis added, and is now providing energy to Moldova.

He also commended Greece for the powerful example” of its stance in global affairs.

At the same event DESFA CEO Maria Rita Galli said Greece will have fully fledged hydrogen infrastructure in under 20 years.

Conference Energy

