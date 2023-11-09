ECONOMY

DEDDIE secures EIB loan for smart meters

DEDDIE secures EIB loan for smart meters

Greek power grid operator DEDDIE has secured a 150-million-euro loan from the European Investment Bank (EIB) to install 3.12 million smart meters, the first stage of a plan to upgrade Greece’s distribution network, DEDDIE and EIB said on Tuesday.

The long-delayed investment will allow DEDDIE, which is majority owned by Power Public Corporation (PPC), to offer real-time information to end customers, facilitate energy savings and support demand response, said a joint statement by EIB and DEDDIE.

Greece already covers about half of its electricity needs with solar, wind and hydroelectric power and aims to increase that share to 80% by 2030.

Smart meters will be key in the country’s pursuit to improve network reliability, harness solar and wind energy potential and help Europe build a greener economy.

“Our homes, places of work, and other buildings are among the main emitters of CO2, partially because of inefficient electricity use,” Werner Hoyer, president of the EIB, said in the statement.

“Smart meters like the ones that DEDDIE is installing will play an important role in increasing energy efficiency and preventing waste,” he added.

The Greek project is estimated to cost a total of €546 million and will also get €273 million in financing from Europe’s Recovery and Resilience fund, the statement said.

The EIB has provided more than €4.3 billion in energy investment in Greece over the last decade. [Reuters]

Energy Finance

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
New electricity tariffs and extra subsidy
FINANCE

New electricity tariffs and extra subsidy

Heating allowance for electricity users
FINANCE

Heating allowance for electricity users

Heating subsidy on the way
FINANCE

Heating subsidy on the way

Supply is OK, but rates are rallying
ENERGY

Supply is OK, but rates are rallying

Targeted electricity subsidies
FINANCE

Targeted electricity subsidies

Nicosia bids for energy overhaul
CYPRUS

Nicosia bids for energy overhaul