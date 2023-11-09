Finance ministry unveils draft law on loan servicers

The finance ministry unveiled a bill aimed at protecting vulnerable borrowers, increasing transparency in how borrowers are informed by loan servicers and enhancing competition within the banking system.

The draft legislation was posted online for public consultation on Wednesday and will remain open until November 22.

“Today, with key interventions through the bill that was put to public consultation, we aim for the holistic, definitive and substantial management of private debt by shielding the truly vulnerable debtors while strengthening competition in the banking system,” Finance Minister Kostis Hatzidakis said on the bill.