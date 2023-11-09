Bad checks on the rise in Cyprus

A total of 36 bad checks, worth 566,732 euros, were issued in October 2023 in Cyprus, with 14 enterprises and seven individuals being registered in the preliminary list of the Central Information Register for the Issuers of Dishonored Checks (CIR), maintained by the Central Bank of Cyprus (CBC).

Between January and September 2023, according to data released by the CBC on Wednesday, 280 dishonored checks, of a total value of €1,536,853, were registered in the preliminary list of the CIR.

The amount for the first 10 months of 2023 has exceeded the total amount of dishonored checks for last year in its entirety, which had amounted to €1,518,669.

In this period, the bad checks were issued by 109 enterprises and 83 individuals, compared to 258 in the corresponding period last year.

In addition, according to the data of the CBC, 21 persons were registered in the CIR in October 2023, of whom nine were corporations, two were individuals and 10 were individuals who control enterprises.

In January-October a total of 228 persons were registered in the CIR, compared to 209 persons in the same period last year.