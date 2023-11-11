ECONOMY

Lidl to invest over 120 million euros in Greece in next three years

[InTime News]

Lidl Hellas has invested more than 1.4 billion euros in Greece since 1999 and the company’s investment plan will continue in the coming years.

Lidl Hellas CEO Martin Brandenburger said late on Thursday that the investment program for the next three years (2024-2026) includes new stores and total investments of over €120 million for the store network and warehouses.

Presenting the footprint of Lidl Hellas in the Greek market, he said that “in 2022 the total added value we offered to the Greek economy was €953 million, which corresponds to 0.46% of GDP. For every €1 of our direct contribution to GDP, an additional €3.89 of added value is created in the Greek economy.”

