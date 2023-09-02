Lamda Malls listing on ASE expected in first half of 2024

Lamda Malls, a wholly owned subsidiary of real estate company Lamda Development, is expected to be listed on the Athens Stock Exchange by the end of the first half of 2024.

By the time of its listing, Lamda Malls will own all four existing malls built by Lamda Development plus two, Riviera Galleria and Vouliagmenis Mall, that will open at Elliniko in 2026 and 2027, respectively.

Lamda Development expects to earn some €150 million from the IPO.