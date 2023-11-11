ECONOMY

Hatzidakis: Fiscal rules must combine discipline with growth

Hatzidakis: Fiscal rules must combine discipline with growth

The European Union’s new fiscal rules should ensure both fiscal discipline and economic growth, while considering countries with high defense spending, noted Greek National Economy and Finance Minister Kostis Hatzidakis on Thursday.

He was speaking while attending the ECOFIN meeting in Brussels, which was held to discuss reforms in economic governance rules, the economic impact of the war in Ukraine, the future course of the European Semester, and the Annual Report of the European Fiscal Council for 2023.

Greece’s stance is that the EU should not include Greece’s defense spending as part of the EU’s deficit calculation. Today “we took a step forward, and I am optimistic that we will soon reach a balanced agreement that will reflect these basic principles,” noted Hatzidakis, speaking about the revision of the Stability and Growth Pact.

Economy EU

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
France, Germany to discuss rigour of EU fiscal rules
ECONOMY

France, Germany to discuss rigour of EU fiscal rules

Defense spending should not count in deficit, Greek minister tells EU
ECONOMY

Defense spending should not count in deficit, Greek minister tells EU

EU head asks Draghi to advise bloc on boosting competitiveness
ECONOMY

EU head asks Draghi to advise bloc on boosting competitiveness

Additional €500-600 million to be earmarked for recovery
FINANCE

Additional €500-600 million to be earmarked for recovery

Race to absorb EU funds
ECONOMY

Race to absorb EU funds

Hatzidakis: Greece firmly on fiscal stability path
ECONOMY

Hatzidakis: Greece firmly on fiscal stability path