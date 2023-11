Agricultural Development and Food Minister Lefteris Avgenakis met with the Republic of Cyprus’ minister of agriculture, rural development and environment, Petros Xenophontos, in Nicosia on Friday.

Avgenakis paid an official visit to Cyprus at Xenophontos’ invitation. On Saturday, the Greek minister addressed an event titled “Troodos, the Rural Farmer & the Future of the Cypriot Rural Economy,” at Agros in southwest Cyprus.