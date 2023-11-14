HFSF to sell 20% of equity stake in National Bank

The Hellenic Financial Stability Fund (HFSF) on Tuesday launched the book-building process to offer 20% of its equity stake in National Bank.

HFSF will offer up to 182,943,031 shares of National Bank with the option to offer an additional 1.99% or 18,294,303 shares.

The book-building offer foresees both domestic and international investors.

Domestic investors will be able to get up to 27,441,455 shares (15% of the public offer) and the remaining 155,501,576 shares (85% of the public offer) will be offered through accelerated book-building to international investors.

The process will close on Thursday, November 16. [AMNA]