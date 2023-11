The Public Debt Management Agency on Wednesday reopened Greece’s 10-year bond that matures on June 15, 2033, raising 200 million euros and securing a rate of 3.76%, against a rate of 4.34% in the previous such auction four weeks earlier.

With total bids reaching €933 million, the bid-to-coverage ratio was 4.67, up from 3.79 on October 18.The settlement date is November 22.