ECONOMY MARKETS

S&P restores Greece to investment level

S&P restores Greece to investment level

Standard & Poor’s upgraded Greece’s credit rating to “BBB-” on Friday, taking the country out of “junk status” and into investment grade for the first time after 13 years, on the country’s improved budgetary position, as it noted.

In a statement released late on Friday, the esteemed rating agency announced it has brought the Greek sovereign rating up from “BB+” and has a Stable outlook.

“Greece’s public finances are improving thanks to the budgetary consolidation efforts,” the agency observed.

“Since the debt crisis in 2009-2015, significant progress has been made in addressing Greece’s economic and fiscal imbalances. We expect additional structural economic and budgetary reforms, coupled with large EU funds, will support robust economic growth in 2023-2026 and underpin continued reduction in government debt,” S&P noted.

“We therefore raised our sovereign credit ratings on Greece to ‘BBB-/A-3’ from ‘BB+/B’. The outlook is stable,” said S&P, explaining that “the stable outlook captures balanced risks in the external environment that could affect Greece’s open economy, alongside our expectation that persistent primary budget surplus targets will continue to drive the reduction in government debt.”

Markets

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Greek rating going up, as Italy’s slides
MARKETS

Greek rating going up, as Italy’s slides

Evidence of fiscal prudence
FINANCE

Evidence of fiscal prudence

New war is a credit risk for Cyprus
MARKETS

New war is a credit risk for Cyprus

Fitch: Debt, fiscal stability are key indexes
MARKETS

Fitch: Debt, fiscal stability are key indexes

Interest rate rises to 3.90% in latest 13-week T-bill auction
ECONOMY

Interest rate rises to 3.90% in latest 13-week T-bill auction

Optima Bank shares sell like hot cakes
ECONOMY

Optima Bank shares sell like hot cakes