New carrots toward green transition

The Development Ministry plans to offer new incentives to support industry in producing the necessary equipment toward green transition, with an emphasis on industries that will distribute part of the subsidy in research and innovation in cooperation with universities and research centers, Development Minister Kostas Skrekas said on Monday. Addressing an Economist conference, Skrekas said the incentives will refer to equipment used toward green transition, such as lithium batteries and offshore wind power farms and e-car chargers.

Skrekas said money and education were needed to achieve the ESG (sustainability) goals and noted that tools and incentives already exist in the framework of a national strategy, while he referred to the strategy goals toward the further development of the Greek industry and to achieve the goal of reducing CO2 emissions.

He said that the ministry actions will focus on further facilitating digitalization procedures to help people obtain the necessary licenses from their desk, strengthening the connection between research and innovation with industry and the market and creating reception infrastructure for new investments.