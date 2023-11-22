ECONOMY

Decree to transfer EAV responsibilities to Defense Ministry

Decree to transfer EAV responsibilities to Defense Ministry
[Prime Minister's Press Office]

A draft presidential decree by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis to transfer specific responsibilities for the Hellenic Aerospace Industry (EAV) to a different ministry was tabled at the Council of State on Tuesday for legal processing.

Specifically, the draft decree transfers responsibility of coordinating the development of and investment agreements for the Hellenic Aerospace Industry from the Development Ministry to the National Defense Ministry.

Defense

