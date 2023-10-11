HDS gets order for new Iris-T missile components

Hellenic Defense Systems SA (HDS) received a new order for components of the European medium-range infrared homing air-to-air Iris-T missiles worth 28.8 million euros, it announced on Tuesday.

The components of Iris-T relate to the warhead and control sections, and they will be delivered to Germany-based Diehl Defense by the start of 2026.

So far, 3,800 units of both sections have been delivered by Greece globally since 2005, when the production process began.