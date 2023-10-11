ECONOMY

HDS gets order for new Iris-T missile components

HDS gets order for new Iris-T missile components

Hellenic Defense Systems SA (HDS) received a new order for components of the European medium-range infrared homing air-to-air Iris-T missiles worth 28.8 million euros, it announced on Tuesday.

The components of Iris-T relate to the warhead and control sections, and they will be delivered to Germany-based Diehl Defense by the start of 2026.

So far, 3,800 units of both sections have been delivered by Greece globally since 2005, when the production process began.

 

Industry Business Defense

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Fincantieri, Elefsis Shipyards and local industrial firms sign MoUs
ECONOMY

Fincantieri, Elefsis Shipyards and local industrial firms sign MoUs

Intracom Defense sells majority stake to IAI
ECONOMY

Intracom Defense sells majority stake to IAI

EU funding up to €80 mln for Greek ammo
ECONOMY

EU funding up to €80 mln for Greek ammo

Elefsis Shipyards, Fincantieri sign memorandum to build warships in Greece
ECONOMY

Elefsis Shipyards, Fincantieri sign memorandum to build warships in Greece

Greece to cancel Alexandroupoli port tender as its importance increases
ECONOMY

Greece to cancel Alexandroupoli port tender as its importance increases

Mytilineos criticizes the EU
INDUSTRY

Mytilineos criticizes the EU