Staikouras in Brussels for EU transport talks

Greece’s Infrastructure and Transport Minister Christos Staikouras will attend the EU Council of Ministers of Transport in Brussels on Monday. The agenda encompasses discussions on a comprehensive set of measures and proposals for regulations and directives related to the road and intermodal transport sectors.

Key points of focus include road safety, specifically the revision of the Directive on Driving Licenses, and the cross-border exchange of information concerning violations related to road safety.

Alongside the Council’s deliberations, Staikouras is scheduled to hold a meeting with the EU Transport Commissioner Adina-Ioana Valean. Additionally, he will take part in an informal working lunch dedicated to the financing of infrastructure projects within the Trans-European Transport Network (TEN-T) unit, unit, which aims to connect Europe’s fragmented railways, roads and airports.

On Tuesday, Minister Staikouras plans to visit the Kestekidion Greek School in Brussels. [AMNA]