Brussels tables freight transport measures

The European Commission on Tuesday proposed measures to make freight transport greener and more efficient.

In a statement, the Commission said it was proposing improvements to rail infrastructure management, as well as offering stronger incentives for low-emission trucks, and better information on freight transport greenhouse gas emissions.

Brussels proposed revising rules on weight, allowing additional weight for vehicles using zero-emission technologies.

It also proposed more efficient use of rail capacity to improve cross-border coordination, increase punctuality and reliability, and attract more freight companies to rail. [Xinhua]

