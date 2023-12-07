PPC buyout of Dixons South-East Europe at Competition Commission for review

At odds. The Competition Commission is at loggerheads with the Development Ministry, with the latter accusing the regulator of a lack in spot inspections and the former responding that this is not its responsibility. The government is also unhappy with the watchdog’s reservations over measures such as the Household Basket. [INTIME]

The buyout of 100% of the shares of Dixons South-East Europe SA by the Public Power Corporation is now at the Hellenic Competition Commission for review, the latter announced on Wednesday. The file was received by the Commission on Monday, it said.

In a statement, it said that “the business activities of the participating companies are as follows: a. PPC: production, distribution, and trade of electric energy, mining, production, supply and sale of raw energy materials, provision of services and products of electromobility; b. Dixons South-East Europe: trade of electric and electronic products.”

Dixons South-East Europe (present-day Currys PLC) bought and ran the Kotsovolos retail chain of home appliances and electronics.

[AMNA]