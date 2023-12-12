‘Christmas Basket’ to keep prices down

The ‘Christmas Basket,’ the government measure presenting and comparing the prices of several seasonal goods, is returning this year, the Development Ministry announced on Monday. Despite the temporary confusion with the original inclusion of seasonal sweets (kourambiedes and melomakarona) by Minister Kostas Skrekas, the ministry confirmed that from December 13 to January 3 the Christmas Basket will concern the prices of six categories of goods: chocolates, tsoureki buns, turkey, pork, beef, lamb and goat and New Year’s Pie (Vassilopita). This is the second year the Christmas Basket will be activated.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Monday chaired a meeting at the Interagency Market Control Unit headquarters, where he was briefed on ongoing inspections and other measures designed to clamp down on unfair practices in the market.

“The ‘Christmas Basket’ will be another tool which will help us to keep the price of Christmas dinner down,” the prime minister said, referring to the recent practice of imposing a price cap on a series of basic supermarket products.

Mitsotakis added that the focus over the holidays will be on meat products, “so that we see – why not? – prices that are even lower than those at Easter.”

During the meeting, it was noted that over 21,000 inspections took place in 2023, with a focus on unfair profiteering and illegal trade, resulting in the imposition of fines exceeding 10.5 million euros – roughly double the fines imposed in 2022. Since the establishment of the unit in 2020, almost 100,000 inspections have been carried out, resulting in certified fines in excess of €21 million.