ATHEX: Benchmark gains on a quiet day

Traders at the Greek stock market stayed on the same path of caution they have been on throughout December to date, with reduced action at Athinon Avenue and a mixed picture for stock prices on Monday.

However, despite a drop in the blue-chip and banks indexes, the benchmark managed to end up in the black for the day, albeit marginally.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 1,275.50 points, adding 0.03% to Friday’s 1,275.09 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index contracted 0.05%, ending at 3,077.32 points, though mid-caps expanded just 0.01%

The banks index conceded 0.25%, as Piraeus declined 1.66% and Eurobank eased 0.53%, while Alpha earned 0.40% and National collected 0.24%.

Titan Cement jumped 5.58%, Viohalco grabbed 2.80%, ElvalHalcor rose 2.66% and Ellaktor climbed 2.38%, just as OPAP gaming company parted with 1.75%.

In total 45 stocks boasted gains, 61 took losses and 18 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 70.5 million euros, down from last Friday’s €325.9 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange decreased 0.26% to 136.07 points.