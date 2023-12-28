ECONOMY

Greek-owned cargo ship damaged by mine in Black Sea en route to Ukrainian port

A Greek-owned cargo ship suffered damages in the Black Sea on Wednesday while en route to the Ismail port on the Danube in Ukraine for grain loading. 

According to Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera, citing Ukrainian forces, the Panama-flagged vessel was hit by a mine, resulting in a fire outbreak. Ukrainian Telegram social media channels report a small fire and rupture without confirmation. 

Two sailors and an Egyptian cook sustained minor injuries in the explosion, according to Greek state broadcaster ERT. 

The ship’s captain and sub-lieutenant, both Greeks, suffered very light injuries. 

Ukrainian maritime authorities dispatched tugboats to guide the vessel to port, with rescuers and doctors on standby.

