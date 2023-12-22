NEWS

Greek frigate to join Prosperity Guardian

Greek frigate to join Prosperity Guardian
File photo. [AP]

Defense Minister Nikos Dendias announced Greece’s participation with a Hellenic Navy frigate in the multinational Operation Prosperity Guardian, for the protection of merchant ships, the lives of seafarers and the global economy.

Greece’s participation in the international force under the auspices of the US was decided at the highest level by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, as it was considered that as a country with the largest shipping industry in the world, it would be inappropriate to be absent from a project to protect free and safe navigation.

“Greece, the country with the largest naval fleet, has a primary interest in preserving the freedom of the sea lanes and the protection of seafarers’ lives,” Dendias said.

“It goes without saying that the frigate, which will participate in the operation, has the necessary means of self-protection,” he added, while government spokesman Pavlos Marinakis later said that, “in short, our country could not be absent from such an important operation.”

The presence of the Naval Staff in Bahrain, where the base of the operation to secure safe passage will be located, is the immediate next step. It will be decided there what type of mission Greece will undertake. An operation of this magnitude will include multiple stages, including the escort and security of commerce ships of various types from the Red Sea to the Gulf of Aden and then to the Indian Ocean. As a result, the Navy’s mission will determine whether it will ultimately send MEKO frigates or, in the case of deployment in the rear, one of the older S-class frigates. 

SYRIZA leader Stefanos Kasselakis derided the move, referring to Greece’s participation in an operation conducted at the “initiative of the willing,” while communist party KKE noted in a statement that “Greek ships or other military units have no business in missions that have nothing to do with the defense of the country and the protection of its borders.” 

Defense Security Shipping

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Erdogan expects steps from US on F-16 sale for Sweden NATO accession
NEWS

Erdogan expects steps from US on F-16 sale for Sweden NATO accession

Warnings overlooked in fatal Libya mission
NEWS

Warnings overlooked in fatal Libya mission

Greece serving as hub between two wars
NEWS

Greece serving as hub between two wars

Souda ready to assist US aircraft carrier
SUPPORT TO ISRAEL

Souda ready to assist US aircraft carrier

Turkey says its drone was downed in Syria due to ‘different technical evaluations’ with parties
NEWS

Turkey says its drone was downed in Syria due to ‘different technical evaluations’ with parties

Greece says ‘no change’ in security status of eastern Aegean islands
NEWS

Greece says ‘no change’ in security status of eastern Aegean islands