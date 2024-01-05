The Suez Canal crisis also affects the port of Piraeus

The Suez Canal crisis has started to cause significant delays in the smooth supply of the Greek market with durable consumer goods imported from Asia, such as refrigerators, televisions, computers and cars. At the same time, it has severely hampered the economic recovery of the Piraeus Port Authority (PPA)’s container terminal at Pier I and is now threatening Piers II and III of Piraeus Containers Terminal SA (SEP).

The delays, which are expected to last between two and four weeks, are related to the decision by the shipping giants of container liner lines – CMA CGM, Cosco Container Lines, Evergreen Line and Orient Overseas Container Line – to stop their three weekly routes from Asia to Piraeus, which was a stopover point for these lines to northern Europe. At the same time, other major container liner shipping companies, led by the largest, AP Moller-Maersk, have rerouted their vessels. These lines were rerouted due to attacks by the Iranian-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen, who are operating in support of the also Iranian-backed Palestinian extremist organization Hamas.

Egypt’s Suez Canal connects the Red Sea to the Mediterranean and is the fastest way to transport fuel, food and consumer goods from Asia and the Middle East to Europe. Shippers use the route to transport around a third of the world’s total container volume, including toys, shoes, furniture and frozen foodstuffs. And as containers originating from Asia now make their way around Africa, Piraeus as the first stop for these ships becomes a last stop.

It remains unknown how long this situation will last, since it is connected to the Israel-Hamas war. International military intervention, with warships being sent to protect merchant seagoing vessels, has not been able to stop the shipping companies’ decisions in this regard.

In addition to the delays, the longer times taken by these ships to complete their voyages also mean that the supply of available transport capacity is limited, with the result that their freight rates, for example the transport costs for companies importing goods from Asia and beyond, are increasing significantly.

The new supply chain disruption – following the one caused by the coronavirus in 2020-2021, which, according to economists, is largely responsible for the acceleration of inflation in the West – threatens to trigger new large price increases.

Meanwhile, as in the previous logistics crisis, the major shipping lines that run the main routes from Asia to Europe have seen their share prices over the past month – a period in which the Suez crisis has been escalating – strengthen. It is perhaps telling that the share price of the largest liner shipping company, AP Moller-Maersk, has gained more than 30%. This situation is undoubtedly expected to affect the financial results of PPA, at least for the first quarter. It is perhaps indicative that according to the latest published figures, which relate to the first nine months of 2023, the handling of Chinese-made electric vehicles arriving in containers at Piraeus and being re-dispatched to Europe fully assembled via the car terminal, as well as the revenues from the sub-concession of Piers II and III to SEP contributed significantly – together with the cruise industry – to the growth of the PPA’s turnover to record levels.

Sales increased by 13% to 164.6 million, operating profit (EBITDA) by 32.5% to 99.87 million and net profit by 39.9% to 65.88 million. The compensation received in the nine-month period from SEP by PPA (which has subcontracted Piers II and III to SEP for a variable rent linked to the volume of container traffic) increased to 63.2 million from 60 million in the corresponding period of 2022, while the revenue from Pier I, which is managed by PPA itself, increased by 4.1 million to 34.8 million, despite the fact that the volume of containers handled at the terminal fell by 20.4%. This is due to the significant lack of available capacity on the conventional ferries operating regular services from Asia to Europe, even before the “closure” of the Suez canal, resulting in the major Chinese car manufacturers choosing to send their cars specially packed in containers. Now these cars will take longer to reach European markets and even longer to reach the Greek market. The matter is not only about Chinese cars, but also about Korean and Japanese cars.

The issue is of course expected to also affect the Thessaloniki Port Authority, which, although it operates to a greater extent as a transit port for smaller ships (feeders), will also have to wait for containers to arrive from the Africa round trip.