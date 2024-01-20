ECONOMY CYPRUS

ENI discovers more gas off Cyprus

The drilling by Italian energy giant ENI in the Cronos-2 field in Block 6 of Cyprus’ exclusive economic zone (EEZ) appears to have discovered another natural gas reservoir, with sources telling the Cyprus News Agency that gas flaring was successfully carried out on Thursday.

The same sources told CNA that flaring signifies that a natural gas deposit has been discovered. The new drilling at the Cronos-2 target has been carried out by the semi-submersible floating rig Transocean Barents leased by ENI, the operator in Block 6.

Cronos-2 is the fourth discovery in Block 6, following Zeus with an estimated quantity of 2-3 trillion cubic feet, Cronos-1 with an estimated quantity of 2.5 trillion cubic feet, and Calypso, which ENI described as a “promising discovery,” confirming the extension of “Zohr-like play” in the Cypriot EEZ.

Block 6 lies approximately 160 kilometers southwest of Cyprus. ENI is the operator of Block 6 with 50% of participation interest, while Total is its partner with the remaining 50%.

The East Mediterranean has yielded some of the largest natural gas discoveries worldwide in the last decade.

