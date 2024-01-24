Concern over card terminal sufficiency

The process of connecting cash registers with card terminals (POS) is entering the final stretch, as the tests have started for the interface of the cash registers with the POS in order to have everything ready and the new system launch without problems on March 1.

The first trials have not shown any problems and in a few days the second phase will begin with the pilot operation of the system at retail stores.

POS manufacturers work with cash register manufacturers to ensure that the various terminals and cash registers on the market interface seamlessly. Demand for POS has skyrocketed recently, following the expansion of the mandatory use of POS in 35 sectors of the economy.

By February 1 all professionals should apply for a terminal that should be operational from March 1. However, the market expresses doubts about whether there is enough time for the installation of 100,000 new POS, while the problem is the inability to supply them from businesses with debts.

The Finance Ministry is closely monitoring procedures, as the cash register-POS interface is one of the actions required for the Recovery Fund cash.