ECONOMY PRIVATIZATION

Athens Airport stake up for grabs as of Thursday for investors

Athens Airport stake up for grabs as of Thursday for investors

The initial public offering addressed to the Greek market for the 30% stake in Athens International Airport, controlled by state asset utilization fund TAIPED, starts on Thursday and will be completed on February 1

The bulletin of the IPO was approved on Wednesday by the Capital Market Commission. The offering price will be set on February 1 and then on February 6 the results of the public offering will be announced and private investors’ funds will be released.

Initial trading of the common shares is scheduled to begin on February 7.

The introduction of AIA to the Athens Stock Exchange is expected to be the largest public offering in at least 15 years.

Markets Privatizations

