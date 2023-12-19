ECONOMY

Mytilineos among world’s top ESG firms

Mytilineos Energy & Metals continues to record top performances and will be included for a second consecutive year in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index Emerging Markets (“DJSI”), effective as of Monday.

The inclusion in the DJSI is based on the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment, in which Mytilineos managed to be in the top 6% of companies with the best ESG performance worldwide in its sector.

This recognition comes as a continuation of the improvement it has recorded in its performance so far, fully meeting the stringent requirements of the Dow Jones sustainability indices.

Mytilineos managed to achieve the maximum score (100/100) in 34 specific categories that were evaluated, including among others greenhouse gas emissions, water management, the management of financial risks from climate change, the policy and programs of Health & Safety at Work, its commitment to the protection of human rights, the independence of its Board of Directors, and others.

With this performance, Mytilineos consolidates its position as a point of reference in the Emerging Markets index, along with global giants such as Enel and Hindalco.

