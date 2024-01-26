GSEE union to convene on Saturday on multiple labor issues

The General Council of the General Confederation of Greek Labor (GSEE) is to convene on Saturday, at the Radisson Blu Park Hotel in Athens, to decide on GSEE’s response to the problems facing Greek workers and Greek society as a whole.

The union said on Thursday that its demands include an increase in salaries so that all workers can cope with the higher cost of living, the restoration of the National General Collective Labor Agreement and the setting of the minimum wage by all social partners, as well as restoring all the priorities of collective labor law.