ECONOMY

GSEE union to convene on Saturday on multiple labor issues

GSEE union to convene on Saturday on multiple labor issues

The General Council of the General Confederation of Greek Labor (GSEE) is to convene on Saturday, at the Radisson Blu Park Hotel in Athens, to decide on GSEE’s response to the problems facing Greek workers and Greek society as a whole.

The union said on Thursday that its demands include an increase in salaries so that all workers can cope with the higher cost of living, the restoration of the National General Collective Labor Agreement and the setting of the minimum wage by all social partners, as well as restoring all the priorities of collective labor law. 

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Mytilineos Holdings rated BB+ by S&P, Fitch
ECONOMY

Mytilineos Holdings rated BB+ by S&P, Fitch

Hellenic and ERGO eye CNP Cyprus
BUSINESS

Hellenic and ERGO eye CNP Cyprus

Wizz Air sees business soar in Cyprus
BUSINESS

Wizz Air sees business soar in Cyprus

Primary surplus of €3.92 billion last year
ECONOMY

Primary surplus of €3.92 billion last year

ATHEX: Traders sell in preparation for AIA offering
STOCKS

ATHEX: Traders sell in preparation for AIA offering

IMF issues warning on savings, investments
FINANCE

IMF issues warning on savings, investments