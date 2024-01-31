Keravnos dubs Cypriot goals feasible

The Cypriot Ministry of Finance is ready to meet all goals, and especially those set in the 2024 annual program, Minister Makis Keravnos stressed on Tuesday.

Asked whether the ministry is ready to implement what President of the Republic Nikos Christodoulides announced on Monday for the economy during his presentation of “Cyprus in Focus – Annual Program 2024,” the minister pointed out that “during the 11 months of governance, a lot has been done and solid foundations have been laid to continue the government’s productive work.”

The president, he continued, has set specific goals, noting that “some goals may be considered ambitious but without goals we cannot have a specific strategy and policies to achieve them.”

In his agenda-setting speech on Monday, Christodoulides referred to a number of targets for this year, including digital transformation for combating bureaucracy, a strong and resilient economy, the green transition and the restructuring of the state.

“We must move forward with goals and make every effort to implement them for the benefit of our country, our economy and our society,” Keravnos commented.