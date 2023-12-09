Cyprus and France break fiscal barrier

In a maneuver to bolster economic collaboration, Cyprus and France are gearing up to sign a pivotal convention on Monday in Nicosia. This deal is key to navigating the complexities of double taxation while working toward preventing fiscal evasion and avoidance.

The Ministry of Finance said Minister Makis Keravnos will be the signatory for Cyprus, and Ambassador Salina Grenet-Catalano will represent France.

This convention signifies a commitment to foster a transparent and mutually beneficial economic relationship. By addressing the intricacies of double taxation, Cyprus and France aim to create a more conducive environment for bilateral trade and investment. The collaborative effort to prevent fiscal evasion and avoidance underscores the dedication to fair and responsible financial practices.

This step aligns with global efforts to ensure the integrity of financial systems and promotes a level playing field for businesses across borders. As the ink dries on this landmark agreement, it marks not only a momentous occasion for Cyprus and France but also a testament to the importance of international cooperation in navigating the intricacies of the modern economic landscape.