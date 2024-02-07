Athens International Airport shares soar on debut

The Athens International Airport shares made a spectacular debut on the Athens Stock Exchange on Wednesday, with its price rising by 14.02% in midday transactions amidst heavy trading, exceeding 50 million euros.

National Economy and Finance Minister Kostis Hatzidakis, addressing a ceremony for the listing of AIA on the main market, hailed it as a significant success for both the company and the Athens Stock Exchange, marking a historic moment for Greece’s economic trajectory. He highlighted that the Greek state stands to collect 785 million euros from the IPO and emphasized that the Athens Airport’s success, alongside a series of other privatizations such as the National Bank, Eurobank, Alpha Bank, Helleniq Energy, and Attica Road, reflects investor confidence in the Greek economy.

Yianos Kontopoulos, CEO of the Athens Exchange Group, underscored that the listing of Athens International Airport on the market is pivotal not only for the company and the stock market but also for the Greek economy, sending a strong message about Greece’s investment potential. He noted that this listing marks the largest in the last 18 years, contributing 2.5 billion euros to the market’s capitalization.

Ioannis Paraschis, CEO of AIA, described the listing on the Athens Stock Exchange as a milestone for the company, expressing commitment to delivering high-quality services and creating value for shareholders and the Greek economy at large. [AMNA]