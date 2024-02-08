Cyprus on an €8 billion growth spree

Cyprus’ Association of Large Investment Projects affirmed that the republic is poised for sustained economic growth, with a portfolio of major projects exceeding 8 billion euros.

The association highlighted ongoing and upcoming ventures, emphasizing their contribution to job creation, economic development, and environmental sustainability.

The association also emphasized its commitment to fostering a modern state by investing in domestic products, generating employment, and enhancing the quality of life for citizens and visitors. Notable projects in the pipeline include hotels, medical and diagnostic centers, university campuses, golf courses, schools, and commercial and residential buildings.

Among the showcased projects is the Limassol Hills Golf Resort, featuring an organic water treatment system, solar components and green public areas. The construction of this resort is expected to employ over 2,700 workers, creating more than 750 new jobs.

Another highlighted venture is the Eagle Pine Golf Resort, also in Limassol, valued at more than €500 million. The project is expected to generate state revenues of €200 million and 300 jobs during its construction.