Skrekas calls for single industrial policy in the EU

Greek Minister of Development Kostas Skrekas emphasized the necessity for the European Union to embrace a unified industrial strategy geared toward ensuring autonomy, advancing green and digital transitions in alignment with significant global challenges, and upholding indisputable European values during his address at European Union Informal Competitiveness Council on Friday.

Skrekas highlighted that while significant initiatives have been undertaken to achieve policy autonomy, it was also important to conduct a thorough evaluation of these policies to guide future directions effectively.

Acknowledging the variations in economic frameworks and productivity levels across European Union member-states, Skrekas elaborated on Greece’s stance regarding the criteria that should be integrated into the assessment of existing policies.