ECONOMY

Nearly 3/4 mln households to be economically supported

A total of 730,000 households will be supported for two months as part of the targeted financial aid announced by Environment and Energy Minister Thodoros Skylakakis, government spokesperson Pavlos Marinakis said on Monday during a press briefing.

He underlined that with this aid 100% of the increased costs are absorbed, while the total value of the financial support for the electricity provided to the households in question exceeds 8.6 million euros and is provided by the Energy Transition Fund. 

Finance

